Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives September 18th, 2026

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in locating five individuals this week.

Keep an eye out in Texoma for these five. They're currently wanted on several charges including assault, endangering a child, drug possession, and engaging in organized criminal behavior. Check them out below.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives September 18, 2026 The Wichita Falls Police Department is once again asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. You should never try to apprehend them yourself. Call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. If your tip leads to their arrest, you may receive a cash reward. Gallery Credit: Stryker

How Do You Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers in Wichita Falls?

You can always call 940-322-9888 24 hours a day with those tips. You can also fill out the tip form on the wfcrime website. To help make our communities a safer place to live, call Crime Stoppers. Remember, you do not have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest or felony conviction, you could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Success Stories

Crime Stoppers has organizations all over the country but ours in Wichita Falls started in 1981. Since then they have arrested over 5,500 wanted individuals thanks to tips from citizens like you. Over 4 million dollars in stolen property has been recovered and over 27 million dollars worth of drugs have been taken off the street as well. You can read more about the history of Crime Stoppers here.

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that partners the community, the media, and law enforcement in the fight against crime. Cash rewards up to $2,000 are offered to citizens who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders or the capture of felony fugitives. This program covers Wichita, Archer, Clay, and Young Counties.