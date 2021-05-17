Electra Fire Dept Pump Jack Capital Throwdown Is This Weekend

It doesn't get much more Texas than this, y'all.

The Electra Fire Department is holding their inaugural Pump Jack Capital Throwdown this Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds.

What's a Pump Jack Capital Throwdown? I'm glad you asked. It's two days of fun, music, cornhole competition and more.

Image Courtesy Electra Fire Department

The competition promises to be fierce with categories including salsa, steak, beans, chicken, spare ribs and brisket.

There will also be some great auction items, some awesome raffle prizes, live music, and a corn hole tournament.

Image Courtesy Electra Fire Department

Call 940-235-5970 to register for the Throwdown, or 940-235-5978 to register for the Cornhole tournament.

The event is family friendly, free for spectators, and will be held at the Electra Fairgrounds at 701 East Cleveland Avenue.