Electra Resident Wins Big on Texas Scratch Off

Someone in Electra isn't having to worry about bills for the rest of 2018, and beyond.

Electra has a new millionaire. One lucky winner purchased a One Million Dollar Big Money Game scratch-off ticket from the Texas Lottery.

The lucky winner has chosen to remain anonymous, which is exactly what I would do as well. We do know that the ticket was purchased at Lone Star Dollar Saver #7 on Sheppard Access Road.

The cool thing is when a business sells a winning ticket, they get some cash as well. A $10,000 bonus will be going to the owners of that Dollar Saver.

The lucky winner will have to give some money for taxes, but will still walk away with a nice chunk of change.

Photo Courtesy of Texas Lottery