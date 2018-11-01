Winning Lotto Texas Ticket Worth $15.25 Million Sold in Wichita Falls

Someone scored big in last night’s Lotto Texas drawing with a ticket bought right here in Wichita Falls!

The $15.25 million jackpot-winning ticket was bought at the Fill N Chill located at 3120 Northwest Freeway, which is at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Loop 11. The winner went with the “Quick Pick” option and matched all six numbers drawn (3-8-13-25-33-44).

The person went with the cash value option when buying the ticket, therefore, they’ll receive $10,004, 308.25. The prize must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date.

Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery had this to say in a press release:

If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting you.