Everything is racist in the United States. At least that's what it's starting to look like. In 2021, everything is just racist now or at least everything can be accused of being racist and bigoted.

The popular argument among the left now is that the filibuster, the idea of which has been around since ancient Rome, is now racist. Now you might be thinking, okay but only the craziest of the crazies would believe that. And you are partially correct, let’s see what U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren thinks.

According to FOX News , Warren said the filibuster is rooted in racism.

"The filibuster has deep roots in racism, and it should not be permitted to serve that function, or to create a veto for the minority," the senior Democratic senator from Massachusetts said. "In a democracy, it's majority rules."

Warren’s argument is a popular one on the left who see the filibuster as racist and a relic of the Jim Crow era, even though it’s not.

The Democrats are desperate to blow up the filibuster so they can pass all the big government, social justice, and anti-gun legislation that they can. And if they can convince people that the way our government has always worked is racist, well that’s just a plus for them.

And that's really what this is all about. So many on the left want to convince others that this country is hateful, racist, and bigoted and that it was founded that way and has never changed. It's an insane way of thinking, but this is what the left wants all of us to believe.

One day, hopefully, more people will wise up.