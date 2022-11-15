Racist Texas Teacher Fired After Rant in Classroom Last Week

When the guy just flat out says 'I'm a racist'. I think it's acceptable I call him that.

On Friday, a very weird incident took place at Bohls Middle School which is a part of the Pflugerville ISD. A student allegedly asked to go to the bathroom. The teacher then told the student no because 'He's a racist'. That is when this student pulled out their phone to record what is going on. At this point, the man made it clear what he meant by this.

"It means that deep down in my heart, I think my race is the superior race. That’s what it means to be a racist.”

He claims that he does not hate other races, but he believes his race is the superior race. To be clear, a kid asked to go to the bathroom and we have somehow ended up in this weird scenario.

School District's First Statement

“We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation. Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PFISD schools. Staff checked in with students today. Our counselors and administrators are always available if your student wants to discuss this situation further.We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation; this could be to a parent, a teacher, or a counselor. If you see something, say something. We apologize for any undue stress or concern this has caused. As always, we appreciate the support of our families and community.”

^This was sent out on Friday after the incident. Last night, the school district fired this teacher and they sent out the following statement:

“Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement. In addition to providing this video to our administrators, the video was shared on social media by some in the class and has prompted local and national media attention. We apologize to any parents whose students have been included in the video without their knowledge. We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School. Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS staff work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools. We apologize to our students and families at Bohls Middle School for the undue stress or concern this has caused. We have counselors and administrators available for any of our students and families who want to discuss this situation further. We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation. If you see something, say something. As always, we appreciate the support of our Bohls Middle School families and the entire PfISD community.”

I think we all had at least one teacher that hated when you would go to the bathroom during their class, but this guy somehow made it a race issue. We have all heard of teacher shortages in Texas during the past few months and it looks like we have a new hiring over in Pflugerville. Hopefully the school gets a better replacement in there than this guy.

