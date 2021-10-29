Get our free mobile app

Elon Musk loves Texas, and he loves coming up with new ideas. He seems to have an interest in several things these days, from electric vehicles to space travel to cryptocurrencies. Musk is everywhere, and when he speaks, or tweets, people listen.

Just after midnight on Friday, the CEO of Tesla tweeted out that he was thinking of starting a new university. The name? Well, it's one that certainly got people talking, especially when you use the acronym of the university he's proposing.

The future as Elon Musk sees it is with a new university in the Lone Star State called: Texas Institute of Technology & Sciences. So that means you would have TTU, UT, TAMU, UH, and...

How serious is Musk? If you follow him on Twitter, you'd know the answer to that question is a tough one. Musk enjoys joking around on Twitter, but he has so much money he could probably could launch a university in very little time. Just because the acronym of the university is a little raunchy, something that was quickly pointed to on Twitter, doesn't mean he isn't serious.

"Beyond jokes, Musk has a history of making raunchy acronyms in his business operations, including by planning the rollout of Tesla’s Models S, 3, X and Y vehicles to spell out S.3.X.Y. on the company’s website," the New York Post points out.

In a series of follow-up tweets, Musk said that the proposed university would "have epic merch" and would be "universally admired." When asked by a Twitter user if funding was secured, Musk responded with, "Obv."

Joking or not, Musk sure did get Texas Governor Greg Abbott's attention.

Special Session, anyone? And yes, the merch would be epic from the Texas Institute of Technology & Sciences. In fact, I'm sure it would be huge!

