ERCOT Asks Texans To Conserve Power This Weekend

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve power throughout the weekend, particularly during peak hours. The announcement comes after six power plants went offline.

The six power plants that tripped offline resulted in a loss of 2,900 MW of power. ERCOT is asking that Texans set their thermostats to 78 degrees among taking other steps as this weekend will see hot temperatures across the State of Texas according to Click2Houston.com.

“With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need. This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all generation resources available are operating. We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3pm and 8pm through the weekend.”

So far, ERCOT is not warning about any brown outs or blackouts, but temperatures are expected to be in the 90's and even low 100's across the state this weekend.

