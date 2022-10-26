Is Texas Power Grid Ready for Extreme Winter Weather?

Here we go again with the Texas power grid.

You would think that I would be tired of writing stories about the Texas power grid and all its problems and you would be right. But someone has to get the word out.

You would also think that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) would be tired of people like me reporting on its shortcomings, but I guess not. Those folks must have some seriously thick skin.

KVUE is reporting that the Texas power grid is almost as vulnerable as it was during the statewide winter storm we endured in February of 2021, according to a new report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Notice it says almost as vulnerable.

So, some marginal improvements have been made to the grid. I would love to give credit where credit is due seeing as some improvements have, in fact, been made. But it has been almost two years since the grid failed, costing many of our fellow Texans their lives.

At this point, marginal improvement is unacceptable. Major improvements must be made to make sure what happened in 2021 never happens again.

It hasn’t even been a year since ERCOT claimed the grid was “more reliable than ever.” I guess they weren’t lying, because it is better than it was, according to the report. But come on. Give it to us straight.

The fact of the matter is that if Texas gets hit with another round of weather similar to the winter storm of 2021, many Texans may find themselves without power. And that’s a damn shame.

