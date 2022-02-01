ERCOT Expects the Power to Stay on During Coming Winter Weather

If the forecast holds up, the Texas power grid is going to be put to its first big test of the year.

In December, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) claimed the power grid is “more reliable than ever,” stating that 97% of companies had submitted readiness reports at the time.

According to WFAA, ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones reiterated the grid operator’s claims while in Dallas for an energy forum last week:

We are very ready. We have spent the last 12 months making sure that all of the generators are ready to operate. They’ve improved their weatherization, made sure they have more insulation on their equipment, and we’ve gone out and inspected them to make sure they’ve done that.

While the grid is about to be put to its first major test since last year’s disastrous winter storm that was responsible for the deaths of at least 246 Texans, the coming winter weather isn’t expected to be an exact repeat of last year’s storm.

The temperature isn’t forecasted to be nearly as cold as it was in 2021, nor will the stretch of cold temperatures last as long as last year. And unlike the winter storm of 2021, the entire state won’t experience below freezing temperatures.

Last November, ERCOT examined five extreme weather scenarios, with four of the five leaving the grid short on power. The good news is that each of the scenarios is extremely rare with very little chance of occurring.

Let’s hope they’re right.

