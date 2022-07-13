Get our free mobile app

It's another hot day across Texas and it's another day that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to cut back on energy use for most of the day on Wednesday.

By now, we all should know what that means. ERCOT is asking the people of Texas to move their thermostats to 78 degrees from 2-9 p.m. and avoid using large appliances like dishwashers, washers, dryers, and anything else that would consume a lot of energy.

The good news? No rolling blackouts are planned and ERCOT doesn't expect they will need them.

So why the call to reduce power and adjust the comfort of our homes and businesses? According to the Texas Tribune, higher than expected outages at coal and natural gas-fired power plants is one of the problems, but so is the lack of wind. Not only is wind generation a problem, so is solar. And of course since it is hot outside, people are cranking up the AC.

