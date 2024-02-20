Frightening Footage of the Nighttime Tornado That Struck Etowah, Oklahoma in 2023

With tornado season being only a couple of weeks away, here’s a reminder to stay alert throughout the duration of a tornado watch or warning.

Many times, tornado watches will last well into the night. For those of us who aren’t used to late nights, it can be hard to stay awake and monitor the local weather.

Fortunately, there are adrenaline junkies out there (aka Storm Chasers) who are willing to put in the long hours to keep our communities safe. Their sacrifices have saved countless lives over the years, and we can’t thank them enough.

Get our free mobile app

Spotters caught video footage of the nighttime tornado that struck Etowah, Oklahoma on April 20, 2023. According to KOCO, it is believed there were two separate tornadoes rated at EF-2 that struck the town. No casualties were reported due to the tornadoes.

The tornadoes were part of a major outbreak in Oklahoma. At least eight tornadoes touched down that night.

For those new to Tornado Alley, we are constantly under a severe weather watch or warning from March through June. It’s important to have an emergency plan in place for when severe weather strikes.

Part of having an emergency plan is putting together an emergency kit. NOAA has an extensive list of supplies for a preparedness kit at this location.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages