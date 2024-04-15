Texoma Severe Weather Outlook for April 15, 2024
Here’s the latest on the possibility of storms in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman, storms are likely across the entire area this afternoon into the overnight hours.
NWS Norman expects two storm systems to form. The first will develop late this afternoon. There will be a risk of large to very large hail with those storms.
Get our free mobile app
A round of storms are expected in the overnight hours, with some possibly becoming severe. There is a risk of tornadoes with this round of storms. However, the risk is low.
We will monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.
KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes
TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages
Learn the 21 Storm Names for the 2024 Hurricane Season in Texas
June brings the official start of summer. June also brings with it the start of hurricane season. Let's learn the 21 names for this year's storms.
Gallery Credit: unsplash.com