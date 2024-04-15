Texoma Severe Weather Outlook for April 15, 2024

Here’s the latest on the possibility of storms in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman, storms are likely across the entire area this afternoon into the overnight hours.

NWS Norman expects two storm systems to form. The first will develop late this afternoon. There will be a risk of large to very large hail with those storms.

A round of storms are expected in the overnight hours, with some possibly becoming severe. There is a risk of tornadoes with this round of storms. However, the risk is low.

We will monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

