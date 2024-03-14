Severe Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of Texoma Today
Update 11:17am: A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Texas and Oklahoma until 6pm.
The National Weather Service in Norman is warning of the risk of severe weather in parts of Texoma today.
A cold front will be moving into the area later today, bringing with it the possibility of strong thunderstorms and tornadoes.
NWS Norman provided an update at 8:50 a.m. saying the severe weather risk had expanded westward. Parts of Wichita, Clay, and Archer counties have a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms.
We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as necessary.
Get our free mobile app
TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages
KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF