Severe Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of Texoma Today

Update 11:17am: A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Texas and Oklahoma until 6pm.

The National Weather Service in Norman is warning of the risk of severe weather in parts of Texoma today.

A cold front will be moving into the area later today, bringing with it the possibility of strong thunderstorms and tornadoes.

NWS Norman provided an update at 8:50 a.m. saying the severe weather risk had expanded westward. Parts of Wichita, Clay, and Archer counties have a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms.

We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as necessary.

