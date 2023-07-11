Experience Authentic Texas at Its Best in This City

If you had only one week in Texas, where would you choose to stay to get the most "Texas" experience?

The video at the bottom of this article features Chet Garner's opinion on what city gives the most authentic "Texas" experience.

Chet is the host of The Daytripper, which is a show all about exploring Texas, so he's a bit of an expert.

Easy DayTrip-ability

This city is close to other cool Texas cities such as New Braunfels, Lockhart, and Seguin.

Cool Stuff to Do

This city has a Riverwalk and The Alamo. Have you not guessed yet?

San Antonio

Yup, it's San Antonio for the win. Check out the video for yourself below.

