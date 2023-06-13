A well-thought-out, science-based ranking of the most dangerous cities in Texas.

That's not what this is. The video at the bottom of this article was released recently by a twin duo from San Antonio that reminds us a little of the Island Boys.

Get our free mobile app

Yesterday, these rascals dropped the top 7 most dangerous neighborhoods in San Antonio on us, and it's a banger. Straight fire! I love how they start walking towards the camera each time they cut to name another city. I guess memorizing all seven cities and naming them off in one take is a bridge too far.

Here's their list if you for some reason didn't want to watch the video.

Marbach Wheatley Heights Villa (something, couldn't make it out) Eastwood Village Denver Heights Nevada Street East Terrell Hills

Ok, Now do Texas

So, they offer no explanation as to how these cities earned their spot, so take this with a grain of salt.

Here's the list if, once again, you for some reason didn't want to watch the video.

Houston Austin San Antonio Dallas El Paso Corpus Christi Lubbock Ft Worth Mesquite Waco

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX