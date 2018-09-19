Get Ready for Fall, Colder Weather Expected Across Texas Next Week

It's September, which means it's time for Friday night football, pumpkin spice everything , and stores filled with Halloween , Thanksgiving , and even Christmas decor. Now, all we need is that cozy sweater weather for gatherings around the fire pit and it will officially be fall!

The official first day of fall is September 22 this year, and forecasters are predicting colder temperatures across Texas to match that starting mid next week.

Here in North Texas, the forecast is calling for a cool, rainy weekend, then temperatures increase into the 80s, possibly 90s, again early next week before the cold front comes along and gives us our first real taste of fall with temperatures dropping into the 50s and possibly upper 40s, according to Meteorologist Ken Johnson.

Starting Wednesday, September 26, temperatures in North Texas are forecast to be in the low 70s by day, and mid-50s by night, according to the Weather Channel . Further south in the Houston area, temps are expected to be in the low 80s during the day and low 60s at night.

Could this cold front be the beginning of the colder than normal winter some are predicting for Texas ? We shall see. Are you excited for fall and winter or do you prefer the summer weather? Let us know in the comments!