Texas Weather Finds a New Way to Terrify Us: Meet the “Steamnado”
We just can’t have normal storms here in Texas. It’s like the weather can’t be anything other than terrifying.
As a lifelong Texan, you would think I would be used to it by now. But you would be wrong. Every time I think Texas weather can’t get any crazier, something happens to prove me wrong.
What Are ‘Steamnadoes’?
The latest example is a couple of “steamnadoes” that were spotted over Texas lakes during the recent winter storm. According to Fox 4, steamnadoes are vortexes that form when arctic air moves over relatively warm water.
They look scary as hell but are harmless. That’s great to hear, but still – good luck not freaking out when you see one. Most Texans have been through multiple tornado warnings and have seen firsthand the destruction that those things leave in their wake. It can be quite traumatizing.
Hopefully, these will be the last scary weather videos I share for a while. However, I wouldn’t count on it.
