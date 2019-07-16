Falls Town Flyers Are Playoff Bound This Saturday

Good news, Falls Town Flyers fans! We made the Playoffs!

Fresh from their 12 - 6 home turf win over the West Texas Rumbleweeds, the Falls Town Flyers will be hitting the road to Odessa to take on the West Texas Renegades in the first round of US Arena Pro Soccer League Playoffs.

The playoff game will be this Saturday, July 20th, at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas. If you'd like to know more about the playoffs and how you can attend to support FC Wichita Falls call them at 940-264-5425 or email tickets@fcwichitafalls.com.