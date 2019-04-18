FC Wichita Falls Now Officially Known as Falls Town Flyers

As the start of their inaugural season closes in, FC Wichita Falls have officially changed their name to the Falls Town Flyers.

According to Newschannel 6 , the team settled on the name several months ago after their “Name the Team Contest”, but were held up by trademark issues. The winning submission came from Melissa Oden Williams.

The Flyers will kick off the regular season on the road against the FC Amarillo Bombers on Sunday, April 28. The home opener will be against Lubbock Renegades FC at Kay Yeagar Coliseum on Saturday, May 4. Get the full schedule at this location .