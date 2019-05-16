Falls Town Flyers Offering Free Kids Camp Saturday

Kids will have a chance to play on the same turf as Wichita Falls only professional soccer team prior to this Saturday’s game against the Amarillo Bombers.

The free day camp is happening from 10:00 am until noon at Kay Yeager Coliseum. It’s open to kids Kindergarten to 5th grade, but is limited to only 150 registrations. Sign up at this location .

Children who attend the camp will also get a ticket to that night’s game and will have the opportunity to go on the field during pregame.