Rest in peace? Not quite.

The obituary for a 75-year-old Galveston, Tex. mas has gone viral because it is downright mean.

Leslie Ray Charping passed away in January from cancer and his daughter wrote the obit that is so far from your run-of-the-mill sendoff that it crashed the funeral home's site where it runs.

A screenshot is available of it. Some highlights?

At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive." Leslie’s hobbies included being abusive to his family, expediting trips to heaven for the beloved family pets and fishing, which he was less skilled with than the previously mentioned. Leslie’s life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities besides quick whited (sic) sarcasm which was amusing during his sober days.” With Leslie's passing he will be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend." Leslie's passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all."

Charping's daughter admitted she penned the obituary and offered no apologies for it. She told KTRK , "As someone that 'hated a liar,' I believe even he would have appreciated the honesty. I apologize to anyone that my father hurt and I felt it would have been offensive to portray him as anything other than who he was. This obituary was intended to help bring closure because not talking about domestic violence doesn't make it go away!"