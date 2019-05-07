Texoma Says Goodbye to One of Its Finest Artists

Jack Stevens, the incredibly talented artist behind such well known works as the ‘Wee Chi Tah’ sculpture, the MSU Mustangs and more has passed away. Stevens died on Friday, May 3, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Jack was a kind man with a God-given talent he was able to share with his native Texas and, thanks in large part to the internet, the world. He was 84.

Jack Stevens-image credit--Ken Cunningham

Born in 1934 and orphaned at the age of 12, Stevens lived for a time along Holliday Creek, where he would mold sculptures from the red clay mud. According to his obituary, he later worked on the C Bar Ranch until he was 16 and then began working the rodeo circuit. He would work in the off season at ranches in New Mexico. Jack later joined the US Army to serve his nation. He opened his studio in his Iowa Park home in 1970, and from there he created sculptures and paintings that captured the hearts and minds of thousands, if not millions of people.

Nancy Scott, Administrative Assistant at The Arts Council-Wichita Falls spoke of the loss of Jack Stevens:

The Arts Council is very sad for the loss of a great artist, Jack Stevens. He was a wonderful artist, but most importantly he was an incredible man. For Cowboy True, Jack was a real cowboy and the epitome of the traditions of the West. Jack touched each person that he encountered with his humility, grace, and kind spirit. We all have enjoyed his artwork and learning about the process that created each piece. We loved his stories, were amazed at his perseverance, and admired his dedication to his family. He will be greatly missed, but thankfully his art will live on forever.

Memorial services will be held at 1 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Services are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home of Iowa Park. Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jackie Stevens; son, Jim Stevens and wife, Judy; four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Kayla, Janna, and Lindy; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

To see some of Jack’s amazing work:

http://www.hfabronze.com/jack-stevens