Fantasy Football Loser Forced to Spend 24 Hours at a Waffle House

The Waffle House. A staple of Southern culture and interstate highways.

Waffle Houses are like Whataburgers: once a location opens, it's meant to stay open forever with never-ending 24-hour service. (Currently, the closest Waffle House to Lubbock is in Amarillo, 106 miles north at I-27 and West Hollywood.)

If you've never been to a Waffle House, it's a mix of greasy breakfast food, burgers and chicken fried steaks that look like they came from Denny's, southern charm, interesting characters eating at the bar looking into the kitchen area, and 1970's/'80s decor.

As you would expect, the waffles and breakfast food are the best things on the menu.

All that being said, the real point of the column is the journey of Lee Sanderlin, who works as a reporter for the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi.

Thursday, June 17th was selected by Sanderlin as the date he would pay his penance to his fantasy football league. The sin? Coming in last place in last year's league.

His punishment? Sanderlin has to spend 24 consecutive hours at a Waffle House.

Apparently, the friends in his league decided to have some mercy on him. For every Waffle House waffle he eats, he can subtract an hour from his stay at the restaurant. And the stay at the restaurant looks pretty boring. No one's there with him, just his phone and the trolls on social media.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, Sanderlin had been somewhat prolific with his waffle eating. He had just devoured his sixth waffle.

If you're doing the math at home, he had been at Waffle House for six hours and just ate his sixth waffle, which means he has 12 hours left at the restaurant.

Will Sanderlin make it? Probably so. But I bet he doesn't eat waffles again for a very long time.