Something terrible is always happening at a Waffle House at two in the morning.

Open carry is now legal in Texas and one licensed holder was able to stop a robbery last week in Desoto, Texas just south of Dallas.

At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, July7, 26-year-old Antione Cooper walked into a Waffle House in the city and robbed several customers. While cooper was walking to his car, one of the customers followed him.

The customer, whose identity has not been revealed, was waiting on his wife to show up at the restaurant. Fear for her safety was the only reason he went to the parking lot, according to police. Cooper spotted the man and pointed the AK-47 at him. Forcing the customer to pull out his gun and fire several shots at Cooper.

Cooper was then transported to a local hospital where he remained Wednesday on life support, police said. The customer was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing.