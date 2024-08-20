Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Six Inches of Snow for Texas

Is another “snowpocalypse” in store for Texas?

The Great Texas Freeze of 2021 is still fresh on the minds of Texans. I’ll never forget the fact that there was a winter storm warning for the entire state. Talk about an unprecedented weather event.

Here in North Texas, we experienced sub-zero wind chills for days. It was so cold that it felt warm when the temps climbed into the 30s. That’s when I realized why my friends from up north make fun of me for reaching for a jacket when the temperature dips below 70°.

What can I say? I don’t like being cold. Never have.

Even as I sit here and write this in the dog days of summer, I shudder to think about freezing temperatures. No, I don’t care for these triple-digit temps we’ve been experiencing, but I’ll take this weather over sub-zero wind chills every day.

The good news is that the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a warmer-than-usual winter for the Lone Star State:

Texas, the Southern Plains (western Kansas, Oklahoma, and portions of Nebraska and New Mexico), and up across the Southeast and Atlantic Coast should experience a warmish winter, with above average temperatures.

The bad news is that there’s a chance that Texas could get hit with a winter storm in early February, bringing up to 6 inches of snow:

Readers in Texas and the Northwest might want to circle the beginning of February for a possible snowstorm with up to 6 inches in Texas, and 12 inches in the Bitterroot Mountain range of Idaho.

Yes, 6 inches of snow will bring this part of the country to a standstill as we’re just not equipped for it like they are up north. The bright side is that we can always use the precipitation.

