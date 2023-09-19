Farmer’s Almanac Says This is When Wichita Falls Will Get First Frost

Winter weather will be here before we know it, but just how soon will it arrive? Particularly the first frost of the fall.

It seems like just yesterday we were suffering through triple-digital temperatures here in Wichita Falls. But those of us who live here know just how fast that can change.

And that’s the thing that is probably the most frustrating about the weather here. Both fall and spring last about a week or so and then it quickly goes from being brutally hot to freezing cold and vice versa.

Admittedly, I’m exaggerating a bit as the winters here are pretty mild compared to the rest of the country. But we do have some pretty brutal cold stretches in Wichita Falls.

Speaking of cold stretches, the last spring frost of the year happened back on April 2nd, according to Farmer’s Almanac. A frost is defined as a light freeze between 29° and 32°F, which is enough to kill tender plants.

A frost is predicted when the air temperature drops to 32°. But a frost can happen when air temperatures are slightly above freezing and the sky is clear at night.

When Will the First Fall Frost Occur in Wichita Falls?

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts that the first fall frost will occur on November 4th. While the prediction isn’t 100% accurate, it is based on historical data. However, there is a 30% chance that the frost will occur before or after November 4th.

So, keep an eye on the forecast to ensure you don’t lose any plants that are sensitive to frost.

