Is Texas the Most Dangerous State to Drive in During Winter?

I’ll be the first to admit to not being a fan of driving in winter weather.

When you grow up in North Texas you don’t see a lot of snow. It’s nice when it does snow outside, but I’m always ready to see it melt after about a day.

But for the most part, we get the worst kind of winter precipitation – freezing rain. This neck of the woods is notorious for long periods without rain, but you can almost always count on getting it at some point during the winter after the temperature falls below freezing.

Get our free mobile app

Unlike snow, in which you can actually gain some traction, you’re guaranteed to slip and slide on icy roads. And the thing about ice is that it’s not always easy to see.

Survivors of the deadly pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth back in 2021 talked of how the roads were perfectly fine until a certain point – and they couldn’t tell the difference by looking at the roadway.

So yeah, driving in Texas in the winter can be on the treacherous side.

Electricity provider Payless Power did a study of the National Safety Council’s injury facts to figure out which states were the most dangerous to drive in during the winter and, of course, southern states dominated the list.

Texas landed at Number 16 on the list.

Be careful out there, fellow Texans. The good news is that cold weather doesn’t stick around for long.

Worst Places to Live in Texas for 2023 A lot of folks are moving to Texas, well here is where you DON'T want to move to. All statistics taken from Road Snacks Gallery Credit: Stryker

LOOK: These Are the Counties With the Highest Unemployment in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in Texas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker