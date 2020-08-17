Faster, Cheaper Saliva COVID-19 Test Approved by FDA

A much faster and cheaper COVID-19 test will be made available in the near future.

According to ABC 13, The FDA gave the green light for emergency use of the SalivaDirect test, which is being developed by Yale’s School of Public Health. The test determines results in less than three hours and costs just $10, compared to $150 for current testing methods.

With a much cheaper price tag and faster results, the test could possibly be a game-changer when it comes to flattening the curve.

The NBA lent financial support to the development of the test and has been using it to test for asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

FDA Commissioner Stephen A. Hahn, M.D. had this to say about the test in a statement:

Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents. Today’s authorization is another example of the FDA working with test developers to bring the most innovative technology to market in an effort to ensure access to testing for all people in America. The FDA encourages test developers to work with the agency to create innovative, effective products to help address the COVID-19 pandemic and to increase capacity and efficiency in testing.

It may take weeks or longer for the test to be widely available.