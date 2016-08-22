The Food and Drug Administration has issued a safety alert after reports that thousands of users of WEN by Chaz Dean had been experiencing hair loss.

In a statement, WEN acknoledged that they are cooperating with the FDA, but insist that using their products are not causing baldness,

The truth is that there are many reasons why people suffer from hair loss, but using Wen is not one of them.

However, WEN has received 21,000 complaints about hair loss from the use of their products, causing the FDA to issue a safety alert last month. One of the complaints came from Miriam Lawrence, whose 11-year-old daughter Eliana began losing her hair two years ago,

I noticed that her hairbrush was overflowing with hair. I’d never seen her brush in that condition before.

via CBS News

While WEN says they are in compliance with the FDA and shared its formulas and ingredients, the FDA says that the company has not addressed the original safety concerns,

The company ... did not address safety concerns related to hair loss. We do not know if the company has other safety data, and we do not have the legal authority to require a cosmetics firm to provide product safety information.

The lack of legal authority from the FDA has been in effect since 1938, giving the FDA limited regulation power over the cosmetic industry and no legal right to a company's safety records. Environmental Working Group attorney Tina Sigurdson told CBS that the limitation of regulation means companies are not legally obligated to make sure a product is safe before it hit shelves. This includes products like baby wipes, toothpaste, and shampoo.

Miriam Lawrence and her daughter Eliana are currently part of a class action lawsuit against WEN.

Watch the CBS News Report below: