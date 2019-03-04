Nationwide Beef Recall Announced

Washington Beef, LLC is recalling 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs that may be contaminated with “extraneous materials”, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018, and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19.

According to the FSIS press release, the products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide. The problem was reportedly discovered by a consumer complaint that was made to the company on February 28. FSIS states that there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products”.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jay Theiler, Vice President of Marketing at Washington Beef, at (855) 472-6455. Media with questions about the recall can contact, Jayne Davis, Director of Corporate and Media Affairs at Washington Beef, at (855) 472-6455.