FEMA has added 18 additional Texas counties to the list of counties in which homeowners and renters can apply for disaster assistance after this month's deadly winter storm.

The 18 additional counties are: Atascosa, Bandera, Brooks, Duval, Eastland, Ector (Odessa), Goliad, Howard (Big Spring), Jim Hogg, Karnes, Kleberg, Leon, Llano, Newton, Robertson, Trinity, Webb and Willacy.

FEMA officials note, that if a Texan has insurance and is applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible. As a matter of federal law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all of an applicant's damage, then the applicant may be eligible for federal assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to register online, FEMA can be reached through phone at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week.

FEMA officials also note that applicants for disaster assistance should have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

FEMA previously approved the following Texas counties for disaster assistance after February's deadly winter storm: Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Bosque, Bowie, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Gillespie, Gonzalez, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Houston, Hunt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Johnson, Jones, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Limestone, Lubbock, Medina, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Milam, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Taylor, Tom Green, Travis, Tyler, Upshur, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson, Wise and Wood.