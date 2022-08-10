How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?

Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?

If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal.

However, other than summertime, you never know what you’re going to get when it comes to the weather. As the old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, just wait a minute.

But with that being said, having lived here damn near my whole life I can say the winters here are usually pretty mild. There will be some really cold stretches, but they’re typically pretty short-lived.

That hasn’t been the case here lately, though. The last two winters have been among the coldest I can remember. Surely that’ll change this year, right?

Wrong.

According to Farmer’s Almanac, Texas is in store for a chilly winter with normal precipitation. Having been snowed in more than usual over the last couple of winters, I’m glad to hear that precipitation is expected to be normal. But mild temperatures would be oh so nice.

As a “glass half full” type of person who also happens to hate the cold, at least we’re not in the north-central states, which Farmers Almanac describes as being a “hibernation zone glacial, snow-filled” this coming winter. I got a cold chill just typing that.

Overall, it looks like it’s going to be a cold winter across most of the United States with the exception of the southwest, where it’s predicted to be mild and drier than normal.

