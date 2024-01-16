Watch: Texas Man Takes a Dip in a Frozen Pool

Just watching this video hurts me.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret – I hate the cold. It makes me miserable. The only thing I want to do is wrap up in a blanket and drink whiskey when the temperature falls below freezing.

It's so bad that I don't even want to go outside to take the trash out. It’s the most miserable 30 seconds ever. I’ll put off doing anything that takes me outside of my home when it’s cold out for as long as possible.

So, there’s no way in hell I would do what the guy in the below video did.

Seriously, it would take an ungodly amount of money to convince me to jump in a frozen pool. I don’t even think I would do it if someone put a gun to my head.

Don’t get me wrong – I understand there are a lot of benefits of taking an ice bath. I read a lot of self-help books and several authors I’ve read talk about how good it is for you. But I believe I’ll pass.

So, if the guy who took the plunge in the frozen pool happens to read this, please reach out to me. I would love to hear if it was worth it.

