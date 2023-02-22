I don't know what it is about Texas sunsets, but they just hit different.

Maybe it's the wide open spaces or the warm, humid air. Or maybe it's just the fact that everything is bigger in Texas, even the sunsets.

Get our free mobile app

Have you seen the sunset in Texas video going around? It's crazy beautiful. I mean, it's like someone took a paintbrush and just went wild on the sky.

And the clouds, don't even get me started on the clouds. They're all wispy and soft, like cotton candy. And they're just hanging out up there, like they're saying, "Yeah, we know we look good."

But whatever it is, I'm telling you, if you ever get the chance to see a sunset in Texas, take it. You won't regret it. It's like a natural work of art that's just there for you to enjoy. And let me tell you, it's better than any painting you'll ever see in a museum.

The Best Hidden Gems in Texas

5 Texas Myths That Aren't Really Myths Sure, texas isn't short on folklore. But there are many things people from outside Texas believe are myths, but are actually true.