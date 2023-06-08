A viral video featuring a reckless drive-by shooting happened in a Fort Worth neighborhood, not in New Orleans as was first reported.

Using Google Earth to compare houses after an email tip from a viewer, the folks at @WWLTV figured out the neighborhood in the viral video at the bottom of this article.

The video shows a handgun being held by an individual riding shotgun in a vehicle driving down a Suburban neighborhood. A voice can be heard counting down from three to one.

Four Rounds

The gunman fires four rounds at the first house we see. Here is the video, compared to the google street view image.

One Round

The next house is hot at only once. Here's the comparison of houses once again.

Two Final Rounds

He squeezes off two final rounds at the third house. This has to be random, right? I can't imagine they had three targets that all happened to live next door to each other. Here's the third comparison.

That looks like the same houses to me. Take a look at the video for yourself below and keep scrolling to read the top comments from Twitter.

