Finally! A Quorum In The Texas House

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday, the Texas House Democrats obstruction and stunt campaign came to an end when enough Democrats returned to the House Floor. That took some in their party by surprise and strongly worded letters and tweets were sent out by Democrats who were angry that work would now continue on legislation dealing with voter integrity laws, bail reform, a 13th paycheck for retired teachers. There are many other pieces of legislation that need to be voted on, but I have my doubts that lawmakers can get to everything in the time left.

The Texas House adjourned yesterday after the quorum was present. With Speaker Dade Phelan saying the chamber would get back together on Monday. Those I spoke with said that hearings would begin this weekend and that committees would meet this weekend as well to start pushing legislation. That is good to hear and I hope we have a quorum come Monday.

Democrats who haven't shown up believe they are heroes. I guess they believe that heroes only show up when they feel like it and flee when they are outnumbered and will lose a vote.

The fact is, the Democrats who left for Washington, D.C. and left this week pulled a stunt. They are going to lose on the issue of voter integrity and other legislation as well. As they should. They also stole taxpayer money. Each Democrat got a $221 per diem each day during the Special Session. And they didn't show up to work. In my opinion, that's theft. They should pay it back immediately.

On Monday when the Texas House gavels in, I hope we see quick movement on the bills and big conservative wins. I also hope Republican lawmakers remember what the Democrats did in the future.

The 25 Best Suburbs in Texas to Raise a Family These are the 25 best suburbs to raise a family in Texas ranked by Niche.com

15 Exciting Shows Coming to Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall