Financial Scams are on the Rise According to the Wichita Falls Police Department

The WFPD is warning citizens to be on the lookout for IRS scammers.

There have been several recent reports of scammers demanding payment for alleged owed money.

Scammers claiming to be with the IRS are calling unsuspecting victims and claiming to have a warrant for their arrest and/or police are watching their residence and planning to arrest them if they do not pay.

Be advised this scam typically targets the elderly or uninformed. Citizens are encouraged to spread the word and check on any friends or family members who could possibly fall victim to scammers.

If you have any questions or wish to file a claim visit the IRS website .

