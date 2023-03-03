First McDonalds with No Human Employees Opens in Fort Worth, Texas
I've seen robots serving coffee and flipping burgers in sci-fi movies, but what if we told you that you can experience that in real life?
Yep, that's right! McDonald's has opened its first restaurant with no human employees in Fort Worth, Texas, and it's a game-changer.
Get our free mobile app
Focus on the drive-thru and takeaway
The test concept focuses mainly on takeaway and drive-thru.
Touchscreen orders inside
There are no employees at the counter, so patrons can only order via touchscreens.
Drive thru
Using the drive-thru is a snap. You just order ahead using the app, and when you pull up, a robot hands you the food.
The Best Hidden Gems in Texas
These are The Top 5 Money-Earning Actors From Texas
The Top 5 Money-Earning Actors From Texas
8 Best Pizza Restaurants in Texas With Dude's Names
Some of the best Pizza in Texas have a guy's name in the title.