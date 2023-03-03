I've seen robots serving coffee and flipping burgers in sci-fi movies, but what if we told you that you can experience that in real life?

Yep, that's right! McDonald's has opened its first restaurant with no human employees in Fort Worth, Texas, and it's a game-changer.

Focus on the drive-thru and takeaway

The test concept focuses mainly on takeaway and drive-thru.

Touchscreen orders inside

There are no employees at the counter, so patrons can only order via touchscreens.

Drive thru

Using the drive-thru is a snap. You just order ahead using the app, and when you pull up, a robot hands you the food.

