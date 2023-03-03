First McDonalds with No Human Employees Opens in Fort Worth, Texas

Twitter/Canva

I've seen robots serving coffee and flipping burgers in sci-fi movies, but what if we told you that you can experience that in real life?

Yep, that's right! McDonald's has opened its first restaurant with no human employees in Fort Worth, Texas, and it's a game-changer.

Twitter/Canva
Focus on the drive-thru and takeaway

Twitter/Canva
The test concept focuses mainly on takeaway and drive-thru.

Touchscreen orders inside

Twitter/Canva
There are no employees at the counter, so patrons can only order via touchscreens.

Drive thru

Twitter/Canva
Twitter/Canva
Using the drive-thru is a snap. You just order ahead using the app, and when you pull up, a robot hands you the food.



