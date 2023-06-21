A group of brave Texas employees recently found themselves caught in the middle of a heart-stopping assault during a daring shoplifting getaway.

Let's just get this out of the way first. We're not accusing anybody of anything here. As far as we know, the Folks Leaving With Stuff (FLWS) in the video at the bottom of this article paid for the stuff. These videos we break down usually have no context, so we comment only on what we can see in the video.

Also, it's really up to debate as to who assaults who. Could go either way. Let's break down the video!

The Looks

The video opens with a gentleman walking out of a Houston, Texas store with a basket full of stuff. One employee blocks the door and definitely shoves the rascal. Another employee shows up, and a scuffle ensues. Look, unless you're the owner, don't do this. Even if you are the owner, that's why you have cameras. Better yet, hire security. Just don't get yourself killed over some Totino's Party Pizzas.

The Brains

As soon as those three exit stage right, another of the FLWS picks her spot and jets out the door. No physical contact at all. She's the brains of this operation, obviously.

The Wildcard

The first FLWS now comes back into frame with just two of the items that were in his cart originally. We assume the employees were able to wrestle the cart away. He exits the store and we assume the video is over. Then, out of nowhere, a third FLWS enters the fray. An employee tries to get in front of this rascal and the exiting lady just trucks her with a forearm shiver.

The End

It pretty much winds down at this point. The employees stop the third FLWS for a second and manage to retrieve a couple of things. As the video fades to black, it looks like she exits the store. Check out the video for yourself below.

