Flag Football World Championship Tour Headed to Wichita Falls

Dust off your cleats and get ready for Battle Wichita Falls.

For the first time ever, Dallas/Fort Worth-based Flag Football World Championship Tour is coming to Wichita Falls.

The regional tournament is happening November 3rd and 4th at the Wichita Falls Softball Complex. Battle Wichita Falls is open invite for adults 18 and older of all skill levels and will feature 4v4, 5v5 and 8v8 divisions. Teams who wish to compete simply need to register. The deadline for registration is October 28 at 6 pm.

Get more details and register here .