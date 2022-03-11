Why Is ‘Flip or Flop’ Ending? Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Officially Announce Reality Show’s End

After the shocking announcement that the wildly popular HGTV series Flip or Flop was coming to an end, a source is spilling the real reason why.

Despite Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack continuing on with the show five years after calling it quits, an insider spilled filming the renovation series became “too intimate” for the ex’s who split in 2016.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," the source told People. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

Flip or Flop debuted in 2013 and will end its run after the current season which concludes next week.

El Moussa — who is now married to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young — shared news of Flip or Flop's conclusion via Instagram on Thursday (Mar. 10).

"New Flip or Flop episode airs tonight! And with just two episodes left, the end of this season is a bit more bittersweet…" he began the post. "After an incredible 10 year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!"

"You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between," El Moussa continued. "But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"

Haack — who is engaged to Joshua Hall — also reflected on the series' end via her own Instagram.

"Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era," she captioned a behind-the-scenes snap of herself, El Moussa and their crew. "Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale."

"I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later," she continued. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support."

The mother-of-three added: "I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible. It's been a wild ride to say the least!! I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned!

Tension between the former flames came to light last year when a video leaked of El Moussa screaming at Haack on set, calling her a “washed-up loser,” according to TMZ. El Moussa did publicly apologize to Haack for his outburst.