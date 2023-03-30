You Won't Believe What This Texas Granny Did When an Armed Robber Tried to Hold Up Her Family-Owned Food Truck.

Keshondra Howard Turner, a 53-year-old grandmother from Texas, was busy cooking up a storm inside her family's food truck when an armed robber pulled up alongside them. But this badass granny was not about to let this criminal get away with it.

Get our free mobile app

According to KHOU-11 TV, the man approached the food truck, pretended to be interested in the menu, and then pulled out a gun and demanded cash. But when he tried to shoot Turner, his gun jammed, and that's when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She had a gun of her own

Turner, who is licensed to carry a handgun, drew her own firearm and shot the man several times. The robber staggered away before collapsing about 50 feet from the truck, where authorities found him and pronounced him dead.

Self-Defense

While Turner did suffer a panic attack after the incident, she is being hailed as a hero for defending herself and her family's business. The police have deemed the incident as self-defense, and no charges have been filed against her.

Divine intervention

Turner's son, Derick Howard, believes that divine intervention played a part in his mother's survival. "She's a Godly woman, that's why the gun jammed — because God jammed it," he told KHOU.

Lovely Lady

Despite the ordeal, Turner and her family are determined to continue operating their soul food take-out business, which they started three years ago. "My momma is a great person, you know? Good-hearted, looking out for everybody. She'd give the shirt off her back," Howard said.

Check out the video below and then keep scrolling for Twitter comments.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives for 3/24/23 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.



Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives March 17, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.