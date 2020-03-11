Former Acting Olney Police Chief Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

The former acting Chief of Police for the city of Olney has been sentenced to a decade in prison after forcing two people to perform sexual acts at gunpoint.

Last October, Robert Michael Cross plead guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. In November 2017, Cross arrested two people for aggravated robbery and offered to drop the charges if they performed sexual acts for him. The following month, Cross reportedly took the two people to dinner and a movie in Wichita Falls, and afterwards forced one of the pair to perform a sexual act on the other while holding the two at gunpoint.

According to Dallas News, Cross has also been accused of telling a woman in 2018 that he would let her husband out of jail if she agreed to be Cross' slave and send him nude photos. Cross has also been charged with official oppression for that act.

On Monday, Cross was sentenced in Wichita Falls to 10 years in prison. In statement, US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said,