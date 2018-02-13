Former Wichita Falls Teen Killed While Crossing the Interstate

Former Wichita Falls resident Ryan Segar was killed last week while crossing the interstate on his way home after a movie in Weatherford, TX.

15-year-old Segar, who was born in Wichita Falls and was a resident until moving in with his father just over a year ago, was reportedly heading home on his bike Friday night at 8pm after seeing a movie with friends. Segar tried to cross Interstate 20, but was hit by a pickup truck.

According to Fox 4 News , the driver of the truck got out to help and was not cited for the incident. Witnesses reported that it was very dark in the area and the truck likely didn't see Segar on his bike until it was too late. KAUZ reports that the family does not blame the driver for Segar's death.

Weatherford ISD issued a statement following news of Segar's accident, saying counselors would be available for Segar's friends and other students, staff, and parents affected by his passing.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist with funeral costs.