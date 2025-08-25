A terrifying collision between a train and an 18-wheeler in Forney, Texas, was caught on video. It’s a miracle no one was injured in the incident.

WFAA reports that around 1:00 pm last Friday, August 22, a semi hauling a backhoe got stuck on the railroad tracks in the Downtown area. A few minutes later, the train struck the truck, sending it flying.

Of course, any time there is an accident involving a train, there will be hazardous material spillage concerns. However, Forney officials say no hazardous materials were spilled. Drivers will want to avoid the area for the next several days as the crossing will be closed for repairs.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Two Texas Lakes Rank Among America's Most Polluted

According to one X user commenting on the clip, this isn’t the first time a train has hit a semi at that crossing.

Many folks are pointing out just how lucky the driver of the white car is. It’s hard to tell if there’s anyone in there or if they abandoned it, but they clearly had plenty of room to back up and do a U-turn and get out of harm’s way.

One thing is for certain: something needs to be done about the crossing to keep this sort of thing from happening again.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 22, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 15, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash