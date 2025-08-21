A new study analyzing the cleanest and dirtiest lakes in the United States revealed some bad news for Texas. Unfortunately, two of the most polluted lakes in the country are here in the Lone Star State.

This is one of those moments when I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s news that needs to be heard. Hopefully, decision makers will catch wind and make an effort to correct the problem. The vacation rental website Lake.com shared the news in a press release.

Lake Texoma Ranks Among the Nation’s Most Polluted

After analyzing available chemical data from the National Water Quality Monitoring Council (NWQMC) for 100 of the largest lakes in the U.S., analysts determined Lake Texoma to be the third most polluted lake in the country. Lake Texoma received a low ranking due to oxygen-poor water, elevated sulfate levels, and high levels of total dissolved solids.

The news was also bad for the Richland-Chambers Reservoir. It rounds out the 10 dirtiest lakes thanks to high phosphorus levels, which cause algae to grow.

What’s Next for Texas Lakes?

Look, I’m just an on-air personality and online content creator, so I have zero knowledge of what needs to be done to correct the issues. But I do watch a lot of Saturday morning PBS shows, so I know there are a lot of Texans who are passionate about conservation. Hopefully, brighter minds than mine can turn things around.

