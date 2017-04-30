Four people are dead and dozens more wounded after four tornadoes tore through three counties just east of DFW.

Four tornadoes moved through Texas Saturday night, hitting Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains counties. Of the affected cities, Canton seems to be the one hardest hit by the twisters, with four people killed and nearly 50 people injured. Over 50 people were reported to have been treated at hospitals in Tyler, Athens and Cedar Creek Lake, with six still hospitalized on Sunday, two of which in critical condition.

Canton mayor Lou Ann Everett warned resident that the death count may rise as emergency crews are still searching through massive wreckage. Other crews have been going door-to-door to check for gas leaks and deal with downed power lines. According to NBC 5 , the tornado that his Canton remained on the ground and covered 40 miles, also hitting Fruitvale and Emory.

Dallas Fire and Rescue as well as Rowlett Police Department and Fire-Rescue were dispatched to Canton to assist, while firefighters from Tyler were sent to Canton to assist with HAZMAT situations after a tornado his a warehouse, releasing unknown chemicals.

Man tries to save tornado victim: