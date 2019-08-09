Free City Wide Water Balloon Fight at Lake Wichita This Saturday

It's shaping up to be the hottest weekend of the year so far, and what better way to cool off than a good, old-fashioned water balloon fight?

It just so happens that you can do just that with a free, city wide water balloon fight at Lake Wichita Park this Saturday (08.10.19). The event is free and open to all ages, just meet up at the Lake Wichita Park Pavilion at the end of Fairway Boulevard. Registration begins at 4:00 and the first fight is at 5:00. Since this event is open to participants of all ages there are specific age categories to keep everyone safe. Kids up to the age of eleven will go first at 5:00 p.m., kids from 12 to 17 will go next at 6:00, the third round starts at 7:00 and is open to anyone 18 and up.

You will be required to register on-site and everyone must sign a liability waiver. As usual, anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign the consent form.

The event is free to attend and participate in and all of the balloons and water will be provided but you're invited to bring your favorite water gun for a giant water gun free for all after the final round. There will also be free snacks and refreshments.