Wichita Falls Restaurant Makes Big Donation to the Lake Wichita Project

The Lake Wichita Revitalization Project got another big boost this week thanks to a donation from Bricktown Tap House and Kitchen.

The revitalization project has already raised more than $1 Million towards it's $40 Million goal and recently received a $500,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. Once completed, a beach area, boardwalk, restaurants, shops, and more will be developed around the lake and will involve deepening the lake from 3 feet to around 10 feet.

In a ceremony today (June 1st) Bricktown Tap House and Kitchen presented the project with a check for $7,500. The money was raised during the restaurant's soft opening event in May. At that event, 750 guest payed $10 for an appetizer, entree, and drink.They sold out of all sessions and also complimentary served staff from both Midwestern State University and Vernon College.

Bricktown Tap House and Kitchen is the newest restaurant addition to Wichita Falls. They opened up on May 16th in Sikes Senter Mall . You can find out more at BricktownTapHouseAndKitchen.com.